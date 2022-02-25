Wexford to receive almost €1million under Town & Village Renewal scheme

A number of Towns and villages across Wexford are to receive funding under the Town And Village Renewal Scheme.

New Ross is to receive €500,000, Cranford and Ramsgrange are to benefit with €100,000 each, while Murrintown will get €220,000.

The funding is being provided under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme as part of Our Rural Future and places a strong emphasis on projects which tackle vacancy and dereliction by bringing landmark town centre buildings back to life.

Some of the moneys will go towards the creation of remote working hubs and general improvements to the areas.

Fianna Fáil Councillor in the Rosslare LEA, Lisa McDonald, has today welcomed funding approved under the Towns and Villages Renewal Scheme for Murrintown.

“I am proud to announce today that I have obtained €220,918 for Murrintown under the Towns and Villages Renewal scheme”, said Cllr. McDonald.

“The funding will be used for the development of a Remote Working Hub with high-speed broadband and a café to support job creation in Murrintown. The aim of the project is to enhance the existing social and economic infrastructure in the area”.

“The announcement this morning is testament to the huge work done by the Community Centre committee headed by Colm Dunne. Thanks also to Minister James Browne for his assistance with this project.”

Follow South East Radio on: Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email