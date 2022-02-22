Wexford walk to coincide with Climb With Charlie

Wexford Walking Trails is hosting a charity walking event in April in support of Climb with Charlie.

Retired broadcaster Charlie Bird went public in October with his Motor Neuron Disease diagnosis

The event is encouraging people nationwide to walk with Charlie in their own locality – as he climbs Croagh Patrick on Saturday April 2nd.

The Wexford walk will begin in Kiltealy and take in country roads to Cullentra and then up Shannon’s Lane to Knockroe Hill which will be eight kilometres in total and somewhat challenging

