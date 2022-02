Wexford will experience colder weather this week.

Temperatures are set to drop again across Ireland from tomorrow until Thursday.

Tomorrow night, there will be sleet and snow in some places, leading to poor driving conditions.

There’s a chance of isolated thunderstorms as well as hail, with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees.

A cold and windy day is expected for Thursday, with snow showers and icy stretches continuing through the night.

