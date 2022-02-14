Women’s Aid launch new campaign aimed towards younger women

Around 1 in 10 young women will have experienced intimate relationship abuse for the first time by their 18th birthday, according to Women’s Aid.

It’s launched its new ‘Too Into You Campaign’ on social media, aimed at women aged 18 to 25.

A fifth of women will have experienced emotional, physical, sexual or online abuse from a current or former partner by the time they’re 25, according to a survey by the charity.

CEO of Women’s Aid, Sarah Benson, says the findings should open up a conversation about healthy relationships.

“The opportunity is there at home, in the community, in schools, to really start putting things in context.

“We need to have a whole community conversation to recognise there is a society that we are born into that is in many respects sexist and gender unequal.

“And that is the context we need to go in at.”

To learn more about the campaign visit toointoyou.ie.

