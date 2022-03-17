17 Wexford Schools incorporated in major DEIS Expansion

Fine Gael TD, Paul Kehoe has welcomed the inclusion of 17 Wexford schools in the expanded DEIS -Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools programme.

Three secondary schools and 14 Primary schools have been incorporated into the scheme which is being significantly expanded for the first time since 2017.

“Incorporation into the DEIS programme will make a huge difference to these schools.  DEIS is an internationally recognised, proven programme that provides targeted resources to schools with the highest levels of concentrated educational disadvantage to support their students to have an equal opportunity to achieve their potential in education.

“This expansion is a further step towards achieving equity of opportunity in education and that all students are supported to fulfil their potential.

The successful delivery of this goal means that our school system is open and welcoming for all students, regardless of background, and that in particular, students at risk of educational disadvantage will be supported to achieve their full potential. It is my intention to keep working towards achieving that vision.”

From September 2022, these schools will access all supports under the programme to match their respective band.

New Wexford DEIS Schools:

POST-PRIMARY

Christian Brothers Secondary School

Mountgarrett

New Ross

Coláiste Bríde

Enniscorthy

Co Wexford

Gorey Educate Together Secondary School

Gorey

Co Wexford

PRIMARY

S N Mhuire

Danescastle

Carrig-on-Bannow

Camolin N S

Camolin

Enniscorthy

Ballycanew N S

Ballycanew

Gorey

Kilrane N S

Kilrane

Rosslare Harbour

S N Bearna na hAille

The Oil

Oylegate

S N Abbain

Adamstown

Enniscorthy

S N Catriona NFA

Ballyhack

Arthurstown

Naomh Maodhog N.S.

Main Street

Ferns

New Ross Educate Together National School

Barrett’s Park

New Ross

St Canices Convent

Rosbercon

New Ross

Riverchapel N S

Riverchapel

Gorey

S N Clochar Mhuire

Rosslare

Co. Wexford

Bunscoil Nic Amhlaidh

Castlemoyle

New Ross

Bunscoil Ris

Castlemoyle

New Ross

