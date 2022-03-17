17 Wexford Schools incorporated in major DEIS Expansion

Fine Gael TD, Paul Kehoe has welcomed the inclusion of 17 Wexford schools in the expanded DEIS -Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools programme.

Three secondary schools and 14 Primary schools have been incorporated into the scheme which is being significantly expanded for the first time since 2017.

“Incorporation into the DEIS programme will make a huge difference to these schools. DEIS is an internationally recognised, proven programme that provides targeted resources to schools with the highest levels of concentrated educational disadvantage to support their students to have an equal opportunity to achieve their potential in education.

“This expansion is a further step towards achieving equity of opportunity in education and that all students are supported to fulfil their potential.

The successful delivery of this goal means that our school system is open and welcoming for all students, regardless of background, and that in particular, students at risk of educational disadvantage will be supported to achieve their full potential. It is my intention to keep working towards achieving that vision.”

From September 2022, these schools will access all supports under the programme to match their respective band.

New Wexford DEIS Schools:

 POST-PRIMARY Christian Brothers Secondary School Mountgarrett New Ross Coláiste Bríde Enniscorthy Co Wexford Gorey Educate Together Secondary School Gorey Co Wexford PRIMARY S N Mhuire Danescastle Carrig-on-Bannow Camolin N S Camolin Enniscorthy Ballycanew N S Ballycanew Gorey Kilrane N S Kilrane Rosslare Harbour S N Bearna na hAille The Oil Oylegate S N Abbain Adamstown Enniscorthy S N Catriona NFA Ballyhack Arthurstown Naomh Maodhog N.S. Main Street Ferns New Ross Educate Together National School Barrett’s Park New Ross St Canices Convent Rosbercon New Ross Riverchapel N S Riverchapel Gorey S N Clochar Mhuire Rosslare Co. Wexford Bunscoil Nic Amhlaidh Castlemoyle New Ross Bunscoil Ris Castlemoyle New Ross

