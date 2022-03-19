200 Ukrainian’s refugees due to arrive into Wexford this Weekend

Around 200 Ukrainian refugees are expected to come through Rosslare Europort this Weekend.

They are due to arrive on ferries from Le Havre and Dunkirk in France.

Wexford County Council has activated its Emergency Response Committee to deal with the refugees as people across the country pledge accommodation.

This comes as, Ukraine’s president has again urged his Russian counterpart to hold direct talks with him to stop his invasion.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Kremlin forces are blockading his country’s largest cities to create a “humanitarian catastrophe”, with the aim of persuading citizens to cooperate with them.

Rescue workers are continuing to sift through the rubble of a bombed theatre in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

