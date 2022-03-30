48% reduction in the Wexford social housing waiting list

There has been a reduction of 48% in the Wexford social housing waiting list.

That’s according to latest figures published in the 2021 Summary of Social Housing Assessments.

It the first report of its kind since 2016 – and shows last years social housing waiting list for Wexford fell 21% on the previous years figures

In a statement – Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien – has welcomed the news saying “These results are evidence that Government investment in social housing supports is working for Wexford.”

There are currently just over 1,400 households in Wexford who are reliant on the provision of housing support.

