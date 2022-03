74% of employees say they could look for a new job this year.

An Excel Recruitment survey found over half of employers claim pay rises are on the cards for their staff, while a third were uncertain if they would be increasing workers’ pay.

Salaries are increasing across the board, as the research found industries are experiencing a shortage of talent.

