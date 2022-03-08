Account in Wexford bank branch to raise funds for Ukraine supply transport

Enniscorthy and District Chamber in conjunction with Enniscorthy Lyons Club are appealing for funds to send badly needed humanitarian aid supplies to Ukraine.

Stocks of aid are piling up, thanks to the generosity of the public and they now need to be transported to the war torn Country as soon as possible.

They have opened an appeal account at Enniscorthy branch of AIB Bank.

They are asking for the business community in particular to subscribe to the account in order to meet the costs involved in transporting the humanitarian aid to the war torn region.

The cost of sending a lorry full of supplies on the journey across Europe is estimated to be between €4,000 and €6,000.

Voluntary drivers are in place to take on the journey and supplies of essential aid items including badly needed medical supplies are piling up at he intake center in Enniscorthy.

All that is needed now is the funding to get the supplies to most needed.

To make a donation the bank account number is is 03830705 at the AIB branch in Enniscorthy.

