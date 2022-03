An airliner with 133 passengers on board has crashed in China.

State television is reporting the Boeing 737 crashed into a mountain causing a fire.

The China Eastern Airlines plane was travelling on an internal domestic route from Kunming city to Guangzhou when it came down.

Rescue workers close to the crash site say there is no confirmation yet of casualties.

