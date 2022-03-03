An Post has unveil new stamps to International Women’s Day

An Post has unveiled a series of new stamps to celebrate female sporting heroes, ahead of International Women’s Day next week.

The new booklets, which are available to purchase from today, feature the Irish hockey team, Olympians Sonia O’Sullivan, Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington, Paralympian gold medalist Ellen Keane and champion jockey Rachel Blackmore.

Irish Hockey International Deidre Duke says the last two years have been huge for women in sports.

“It’s clear to see that the visibility of female sport has increased over the last while with the 2020 campaign.

“Rachel Blackmore and Kellie Harrington are household names now which is probably something that was not the case when I was a lot younger.

“I think its hugely important.”

