Artillery and air strikes Ukraine have targeted built-up areas

Artillery and air strikes in Ukraine have targeted built-up areas like Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv, killing dozens of people.

The mayor of Mariupol, in the south-east of the country, says the city’s suffered “mass casualties” and is currently without water supplies.

More than 2,000 people are known to have died since the conflict began.

Ukraine’s asked the Pope to talk to Russia’s President about allowing humanitarian corridors to help civilians affected by the violence.

The UN reckons the number fleeing Ukraine is nearing a million.

James Elder’s from Unicef, and says families are being torn apart.

“The trauma, the stress, I’ve seen it before but I’ve never seen at this scale

“The train station echoes with tears.

“Fathers explaining to 7 year old girls why Dad is leaving and a little is off to a country with her Mother she’s not heard of.”

