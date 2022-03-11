A Boil Water Notice has been issued for Wexford Town Public Water Supply.

It comes in with immediate effect to protect the health of customers in the area.

The boil water notice will effect approximately 20,000 people.

Irish Water says it is due to high turbidity.

Due to treatment difficulties at the water treatment plant in Newtown and following consultation with Irish Water and the HSE, a Boil Water notice is to be issued for the Wexford town supply.

Following on from the very poor raw water quality over the last couple of days reservoir levels were low and consequently areas of Wexford town and Barntown are now without water.

It is hoped production can resume at the plant in the next few hours to start re-building reservoir levels.

To find out more on locations effected and what guidelines are issued under the notice visit Water.ie.

