Cabinet ministers have signed off on a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel.

There’ll be a 20c per litre reduction on petrol and 15c per litre on diesel.

Green diesel will be cut by 2c per litre.

The changes will take effect at midnight.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath says there is only so much the government can do.

