Census 2022 will take place on Sunday April 3rd.

Over 5 thousand enumerators will deliver over 2 million forms to every household in the country.

Census 2022 takes place 1 year after it’s initial date, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s form will feature 8 new questions, including ones on childcare, internet access and renewable energy resources.

There won’t be any direct question on the COVID-19 pandemic

However Director General of the CSO, Padraig Dalton, says there will be some based on it’s impact.

People are reminded to fill in the form wherever you are on the night.

Also included this year is a new time capsule, where people can leave a message to be revealed in 100 years time.

Forms will be collected on May 6th, with full results expected in the second half of next year.

