Walk-in clinics and online booking for COVID-19 vaccines are now available for 5 to 11 year old’s in the South East

In County Wexford the clinic will be at the Astro Centre, Bellefield, Enniscorthy on Sunday next 6th of March 9am-1pm and 2-7pm.

5-11 year old’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at the clinic, as consent will need to be recorded at the location

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email