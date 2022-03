The Diocese of Ferns is to hold a series of meetings with the laity to discuss the future of the catholic church in County Wexford

The meetings will held in the four main towns over the coming month and will tease out what role the church has to play going forward

It comes in the wake of a fall off in mass attendance and a sharp decline in those entering the priesthood

New Bishop of Ferns Ger Nash said there is still a lot of support for the church but falling numbers are a matter of concern

