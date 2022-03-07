€126,400 has been awarded for heritage buildings in Wexford

€126,400 in funding for County Wexford has been awarded for heritage buildings.

It comes under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme which preserves 12 of County Wexford’s historic structures.

The investment relates to roof repairs, structural repairs, thatching and much more.

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne has confirmed that €126,400 will be allocated to County Wexford heritage buildings under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

“My Government colleagues and I are keen to ensure that the Built Heritage Investment Scheme preserves 12 of County Wexford’s historic structures. The investment relates to roof repairs, structural repairs, thatching, external wall repairs, mitigation of damp, loft insulation, lime rendering and historic window glass conservation.

“Today’s funding announcement protects and preserves some of County Wexford’s unique heritage and historic buildings while also supporting the employment of skilled tradespeople in carrying out these important works.

The projects allocated funding through the scheme include Old Boyle House, Barntown (€15,000), Yoletown Cottage, Yoletown, Broadway (€15,000), The Old Deanery, Ferns (€15,000), Ballystraw, Duncannon (€15,000), Waddingtown, Cleariestown (€14,437), An Teach Bán, Crossfarnogue, Kilmore Quay (€14,250), Ballyteige, Kilmore Quay (€11,945.86), Teach Dearg, Crossfarnogue, Kilmore Quay (€9,500), Barntown Castle, Barntown (€4,500), Misterin House, Adamstown (€3,835), Galbally (€3,750), and Carrigbyrne House, Adamstown (€3,234.75).

