€250,000 announced for heritage building in Enniscorthy

€250,000 in funding has been announced to renovate the ground floor of a significant heritage building in Templeshannon, Enniscorthy into a food and community hub under the Historic Towns Initiative.

This funding follows a similar grant under the same scheme last year for the renovation of Slaney Street.

These grant awards will help to provide jobs through heritage-led regeneration and will aid the rebuilding of local economies with heritage as a focal point.

A new aspect of this year’s initiative was a call for proposals that encourage the specific re-use of historic buildings which we will see with the transformation of one of the historic buildings in Templeshannon.

Welcoming the funding Deputy Paul Kehoe said: “Enniscorthy is a town with massive potential and huge historical significance. These funding initiatives will help to bring the historic buildings and areas back to their former glory, while ensuring that they play a role in today’s day to day life of the town.”

In addition to this individual grant, €40,000 in funding has been awarded Wexford County Council for heritage-led regeneration plans, which will inform future applications for conservation funding in Wexford.

