Elderly man dies following road traffic collision in New Ross

A pedestrian in his 80’s, died after sustaining serious injuries in a road traffic collision in New Ross County Wexford yesterday evening.

The man was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he later passed away.

Gardaí are investigating the collision at Knockavilla, New Ross.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are carrying out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area between 7:15pm and 7:30pm to contact them.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email