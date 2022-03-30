Electric Ireland the latest provider to announce price hikes

Electric Ireland’s the latest energy provider to announce a hike in its gas and electricity prices.
From May 1st electricity bills will rise by 23.4%, while gas prices will increase by 24.8%.
The company says sustained changes in the wholesale cost of energy continues to drive price adjustments.
The rise in costs will add almost €25 a month onto the average electricity bill and just over €18 on to the average gas bill.
A €2,000,000 hardship fund will remain open to customers experiencing difficulties paying bills, according to the firm.