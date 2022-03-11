Electric Picnic 2022 sold out in 30 minutes

News Desk News
Photo: Pexels Images

Remaining tickets to this year’s Electric Picnic sold out in 30 minutes this morning.

The festival will return to Stradbally, Co. Laois for the first time in two years, from the 2nd to the 4th of September.

It will see headliners such as Arctic Monkeys and Dermot Kennedy take to the main stage.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

More News