Electric Picnic 2022 sold out in 30 minutes

Remaining tickets to this year’s Electric Picnic sold out in 30 minutes this morning.

The festival will return to Stradbally, Co. Laois for the first time in two years, from the 2nd to the 4th of September.

It will see headliners such as Arctic Monkeys and Dermot Kennedy take to the main stage.

Electric Picnic 2022 is SOLD OUT. We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who stuck with us and held on to tickets. EP22 will be an incredibly special reunion, we'll see you all in September! 💜✨ pic.twitter.com/gVGa1aOQZx — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) March 11, 2022

