Employers will be asked why there’s a gender pay gap in their company

Employers will be asked to explain why there’s a gender pay gap in their company, under new measures announced today.

The Equality Minister has provided details of upcoming Gender Pay Gap Information Act, as part of International Women’s Day.

According to the latest figures, dating back to 2019, women in Ireland are earning on average 11 percent less than men.

To clamp down on this, the Government will require companies with over 250 employees to publish the mean and hourly wage gap and the proportion of male and female employees in lower, middle and upper positions.

Leadership coach with Inspire Coaching Geraldine Gallagher says women often undervalue their position at work:

A third of women with children are no longer in employment, according to figures from the CSO.

It’s one of the lowest employment rates among mothers in the EU.

But Dr. Laura Bambrick from ICTU says the role of caring for elderly parents often falls to women too.

Under this new laws employers will also be asked to identify measures they’re taking to combat the gender gap.

