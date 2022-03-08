Families of healthcare workers who died of Covid to receive tax free payment

The families of healthcare workers who died of Covid-19 contracted during their work are to get a tax free payment of €100,000.

Cabinet approved the measure this morning alongside a new Women’s Health Plan for 2022.

That plan will see free contraception provided for 17 to 25 year old’s from August.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said they wanted to show recognition for those in the health service who lost their lives by setting up today’s ex-gratia payments.

“Obviously there is no amount of money that could adequately reflect the loss of life.

“It’s tax free and it has no bearing on any other payments that people might be entitled to.”

