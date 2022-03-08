Farmers to tell Agriculture Minister they will oppose any force to grow grain

As Wexford Farmers are being encouraged to plant more grains, they will tell the The Minister for Agriculture that they will oppose any moves that forces them to plant wheat, barley and other grains on some of their land

The measure proposed by Charlie McConalogue is part of emergency plans being drawn up by the Government to offset a possible food security crisis brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The IFA President Tim Cullinan said farmers would be asking the minister what proposals he had to off set the rapidly increasing inflation rate impacting framers.

“We’ve hand an enormous explosion in inflation on the cost of production with what the farmers are trying to deal with now since the start of the war.

“What is going to happen here is Farmers can not continue producing at the level that input levels are at at the moment.

“That sill be front and centre at the discussions with the Minister today.”

