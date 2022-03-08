Female representatives on Wexford County Council form The Women’s Coalition

The six female representatives on Wexford County Council have come together to form The Women’s Coalition – in conjunction with International Women’s Day

Of the 34 Councillors on Wexford County Council, only six are women.

The chair person of the newly formed Coalition is Councillor Maura Bell

She says things need to change and women need to have more say in politics.

Wexford Women’s coalition is holding it inaugural meeting tomorrow lunchtime in the Riverside Park Hotel Enniscorthy and all women are invited to attend.

