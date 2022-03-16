Finance Minister says government can’t insulate us from price hikes

The government can’t completely insulate us from rising prices.

That’s the view of the Finance Minister in response to a price hike announced by Bord Gáis.

Other energy suppliers are also expected to announce increases in tariffs in the weeks ahead.

Paschal Donohue says the energy credit and a cut in duty on fuel will help, but the government cannot control external pressures that are causing the price hikes.

Meanwhile, other energy providers are expected to increase their prices in the coming weeks, if not days, according to a consumer expert.

It’s after the announcement from Bord Gáis yesterday, which could see bills rise by around €700 per year.

Electric Ireland has not ruled out an increase, saying it is exposed to the same wholesale electricity and gas prices.

