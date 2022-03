There are calls for a former primary school in the centre of New Ross to be put to productive use for the town and district

St Josephs National School on Michael Street closed in 2017 following the amalgamation of a number of schools in the town

Now local councillor Michael Sheehan is calling on the owners of the building to make it available to Wexford County Council so that it can used for the benefit of the local community

