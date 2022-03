Gardaí are continuing to investigate the killing of a mother of five in north Dublin.

36 year old Sandra Boyd was shot dead at the back of her family home in Finglas on Saturday night.

Gardaí are investigating if she was shot accidentally.

A post mortem has now been completed and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the Collins Place area of Finglas at around 9 o’clock that night.

