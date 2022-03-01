Gardaí out in force today as part of National Slow Down Day

Gardaí will be out in force across the country today as part of National Slow Down Day.

The speed enforcement operation runs from 7am until 7am tomorrow.

Gardaí say they’ll be conducting high visibility activities, including checkpoints, at 1,300 ‘speed enforcement zones’ across the country as part of National Slow Down Day.

The 24 hour operation aims to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to those who break them.

The Road Safety Authority says speeding remains the main factor in road deaths here in Ireland.

It estimates 30% of fatal crashes are caused by it.

29 people have been killed on Irish roads so far this year; 15 drivers, three passengers, five motorcyclists and six pedestrians.

