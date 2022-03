Heroin with a street value of over €5,000 has been seized in Enniscorthy.

The intelligent lead operation saw drug squad officers raid a house on the western side of the town where a man was arrested.

Gardaí say they are satisfied that the drugs were for sale and supply and that the local supply chain has been partially quashed.

The man was detained in Enniscorthy Garda Station and has since been released.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

