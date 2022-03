Employers group IBEC have questioned whether there’s a need for legislation around remote working.

The group is before an Oireachtas Trade Committee this morning, to discuss the details of the proposed Right to Request Remote Working Bill.

The group have asked members to consider introducing a Code of Practice instead of a statutory right.

Director of Employer Relations with IBEC Maeve McElwee says strict legislation may be too rigid for many businesses.

