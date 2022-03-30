Illegal dumping in Wexford could soon be tackled by CCTV

Local authorities will soon be given powers to use CCTV and other technologies to tackle illegal dumping and littering.

The Circular Economy Bill 2022, being discussed by government today, will also bring in measures to implement commitments the Government has made in the Waste Action Plan.

To date, local authorities’ ability to use CCTV to identify and target offenders has been restricted due to data protection regulations.

The bill will ensure that there are robust data protection safeguards in place.

