Ireland is on “high alert” for cyber attacks from Russia.

That’s according to the Foreign Affairs Minister, who says cyber crime has increased by 25% across EU countries in the past two weeks.

It’s feared Russian cyber criminals could target Ireland in response to tough EU sanctions imposed on the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine.

Minister Simon Coveney says we shouldn’t think Ireland won’t be affected.

“We are certainly on high alert for cyber attacks right now.

“We know that in the last 2 to 3 cyber attacks across the EU have increased by 20 – 25%.

“There seems to be a view that is held by a small number of people that by being neutral and staying out of conflicts like this that all of a sudden Ireland won’t be threatened.

“I think that’s very naive.”

