Man accused of murdering Ashling Murphy to be tried before Central Criminal Court.

The man accused of murdering Ashling Murphy in Tullamore has been told he’ll be tried before the Central Criminal Court.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has issued formal directions in relation to the case.

31 year old Jozef Puska with an address at Lynally Grove in Mucklagh, Co. Offaly, appeared before Cloverhill District Court again this morning through a video link.

The judge said the state is moving rapidly in trying to complete the book of evidence and the case has been adjourned for another 2 weeks.

Mr Puska is due back in court on March 23rd.

