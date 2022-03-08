Man who reversed into Russian Embassy charged with criminal damage

A 49 year old man has appeared in court in relation to an incident where a truck reversed through the gates of the Russian Embassy in Dublin.

Desmond Wisley of Tully, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, appeared before Tallaght District Court charged with criminal damage and dangerous driving.

He was granted bail on a number of conditions, including that he stay away from the Orwell Road in Dublin 14, and that he have no direct or indirect contact with any staff member of the Russian Embassy.

He will appear before Tallaght District Court again on April 26th.

