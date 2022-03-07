Mayor of Ukraine city claims bombing fell on “civilian buildings”

The Ukrainian President insists people in cities which are being bombarded should be able to leave their homes safely and go anywhere in their own country.

Earlier Moscow said it was stopping firing in several parts of Ukraine to allow civilians to escape – but many of the routes which take them to safety lead to Russia or Belarus.

The mayor of Mykolaiv, in the south, says bombing started there at about 5am this morning.

He claims “almost all” of them fell on “civilian buildings.”

The Ukranian Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko told South East Radio that she now begins her day calling relatives to make sure they are safe.

“I don’t start every morning with coffee.

“I start with phone calls to my parents, to my brother, to my relatives, to get information on if they are alive or not.

“It’s terrible.”

