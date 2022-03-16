The median price of a home in Ireland costs €280,000, according to new figures.
The Residential Property Price Index shows house prices nationally are up 14.8%, while property prices outside of Dublin were 16% higher in the year to January.
Wexford house prices increased an average 11 and a half per cent in the last six months of last year.
The biggest growth was seen in border counties, where prices hiked by 24.7%.
CEO of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuer, Patrick Davitt, says houses in these areas are catching up with the national average.