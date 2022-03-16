The median price of a home in Ireland costs €280,000, according to new figures.

The Residential Property Price Index shows house prices nationally are up 14.8%, while property prices outside of Dublin were 16% higher in the year to January.

Wexford house prices increased an average 11 and a half per cent in the last six months of last year.

The biggest growth was seen in border counties, where prices hiked by 24.7%.

CEO of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuer, Patrick Davitt, says houses in these areas are catching up with the national average.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email