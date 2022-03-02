MEP Mick Wallace defends rejection of European Parliament resolution

Irish MEP Mick Wallace has defended his rejection of a European Parliament resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine saying it will ”Flood Ukraine with Arms”.

He has come under sharp criticism for rejecting the bill along with MEP Clare Daly.

The motion which also sought to accelerate Ukraine’s candidacy for EU membership, received overwhelming support with 637 in favour and 13 members against.

Mick Wallace told Morning Mix why he didn’t back the resolution.

“This is also calling for flooding Ukraine with arms.

“That is madness.

“This will be a disaster if the EU gets involved with flooding Ukraine with arms.

“We are paying for that ceasefire, others are glad to see the war going on.”

“The more arms go in there, the worse things will get.

“We have already called for the Russians to stop their activity and get out of the place.

“The way forward is not more war.

“The way forward is not putting in more arms and guns in there.

“Why are NATO not wanting to negotiate a settlement?

“Because NATO are not interested in anyone, NATO are only interested in war.”

