Met Éireann issues rainfall warning for Wexford tomorrow afternoon

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for 12 counties

The warning, for Munster, Galway, Laois, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wicklow and Wexford comes into effect at 3 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.

Met Éireann says heavy rain and strong winds will lead to “a risk of flooding and hazardous conditions”.

