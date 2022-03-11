Met Éireann issues rainfall warning for Wexford tomorrow afternoon

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for 12 counties
The warning, for Munster, Galway, Laois, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wicklow and Wexford comes into effect at 3 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.
Met Éireann says heavy rain and strong winds will lead to “a risk of flooding and hazardous conditions”.
Valid: 15:00 Saturday 12/03/2022 to 23:30 Saturday 12/03/2022https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/Lldqqi3uuk
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 11, 2022