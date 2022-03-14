Motorists urged not to drink and drive this bank holiday weekend.

Motorists are being urged not to get behind the wheel the morning after drinking alcohol this bank holiday weekend.

New research has found 26% of drivers admit driving over the legal limit the morning after a night out.

Saint Patrick’s Day falls on Thursday, and is the first with widespread celebrations since before the pandemic.

Garda Assistant Commissioner, Paula Hilman, says Gardaí will be out at checkpoints all weekend.

“We will have our full Bank Holiday policing. operation.

“The mandatory checkpoints will be in place, we will be out on the roads at all times of the day and evening right through to the following morning.”

