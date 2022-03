Two new codes of practice have been launched in an effort to tackle unequal pay and harassment at work.

The documents have been developed by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.

It has published them in conjunction with International Women’s Day yesterday, but has stressed these issues aren’t purely gender based.

Chief Commissioner Sinead Gibney says every worker in the country deserves a safe and fair workplace.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email