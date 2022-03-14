New report into illegal adoptions found state was aware of practice for decades

A new report into illegal adoptions in Ireland has recommended the establishment of a state inquiry.

It’s after it found that state was aware of the practice for decades.

This report from the Special Rapporteur for child protection Conor O’Mahony found the State turned a blind eye to illegal birth registration practices in the 1950’s and 1960’s.

Professor O’Mahony added that despite receiving an admission in 1992, authorities failed to take sufficient steps to prevent it, investigate it or to remedy the effects until 2010 at the earliest.

Among his recommendations are for a full State inquiry in a truth commission model be established.

He also says that the State should offer an apology but adds that on its own isn’t enough and should be followed up by actions.

In response, the government says the Minister Roderic O’Gorman will place, on record, an apology in the Houses of the Oireachtas.

