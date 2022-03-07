New sexual consent campaign will leave “real and lasting legacy”

A new sexual consent campaign will leave a “real and lasting legacy”, after it received major financial backing.

The major information campaign plans to change the attitudes around consent in Ireland.

The project by the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre aims to reduce the number of people who think having sex without consent is acceptable by half.

It received €300,000 in funding from two anonymous donors via the Community Fund for Ireland.

Its CEO Denise Charlton says a growing number of philanthropists are backing organisations like the the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

“With the tragi murder of Aisling Murphy and the outcry and outpouring of testimony really highlighting the level of sexual and gender based violence that more donors have stepped up to the plate and in particular to the interest of really trying to challenge the difficulty that we have.”

