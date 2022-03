Construction of the new MRI scanner and a 96 bed ward extension at Wexford General Hospital has got approval from the HSE

The works have been included in the HSE 2022 Capital Plan.

Welcoming the news, Minister of State James Browne commented that he has been raising the business case related to the permanent MRI scanner and ward extension at the highest levels of Government for some time

Building works for the new facilities at the hospital are due to take place before the end of 2023.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email