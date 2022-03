There are currently no available beds in ICU in Wexford General Hospital.

The news comes as the number of Covid patients in hospital has reached its highest level in over 13 months.

1,081 people are being treated for the virus today, an increase of 34 from yesterday.

It’s the highest figure since February 9th of last year.

44 patients are in intensive care with the virus nationwide, 1 of which is in Wexford General Hospital.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email