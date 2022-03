A nurses unions says Irish hospitals are facing a fifth wave of the Covid pandemic.

More than 1,000 Covid patients are being treated in public hospitals, the highest number in 13 months.

The HSE’s asking people to consult with an on-call GP before presenting to Emergency Departments over the long weekend due to overcrowding.

General Secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, Phil Ni Sheaghdha, says it’s members are worried.

