Obesity drug that can lower weight 3 stone in a year approved in Ireland

An obesity drug which can lower body weight by 3 to 4 stone in a year has been approved for patient use.

The drug has been approved in all EU countries, including Ireland, and is delivered by weekly injection.

The weight loss is however only sustained if the drug is continued in the long term.

Obesity specialist and GP Mick Crotty says the treatment is ground breaking.

“This is our breakthrough new medication that has just been approved by the European Medicines Agency.

“It treats people living with the chronic disease of obesity.

“It works by treating the parts of our brain that regulate hunger and fullness.

“We know that living with excess weight is not due to lack of will power or motivation, it’s a real complex medical issue.

“So this targets the biology that regulates that.”

