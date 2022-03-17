One in three children with disabilities globally have experienced violence in their lifetimes.

New figures suggest a third of children and adolescents with disabilities have been survivors of violence; and they are twice as likely to experience any form of violence than children without disabilities.

The figures contained in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal found that children with disabilities also experience higher rates of both in-person and online bullying, with more than one in three experiencing bullying by their peers.

Children with cognitive or learning disabilities such as ADHD and autism or mental health conditions, and children with disabilities from lower income settings, are especially likely to experience violence.

The report also finds stigma, discrimination, lack of information about disability, and inadequate access to social support for carers contribute to the higher levels of violence experienced by children with disabilities.

This can be further exacerbated by poverty and social isolation. The report also found unique challenges faced by children with disabilities, such as the inability to verbalise or defend themselves, can also make them a target of violence.

The ISPCC expressed its alarm at the findings and urged children experiencing any of the issues highlighted to reach out via their 24 hour listening service by phone on 1800 66 66 66.

Children can also access supports online via Childline.ie.

The authors of the report also note there is a scarcity of data from low-income and middle-income countries especially in Southeast and Central Asia and Eastern Europe.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email