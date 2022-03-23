Patients on trolleys at Wexford General more than doubles in 24 hours

The number of patients being treated on trolleys at Wexford General Hospital has more than doubled in 24 hours.

Latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show there are currently 15 people on trolleys at the hospital, rising from yesterdays figure of 6.

Elsewhere, 100 patients are waiting on trolleys at one hospital alone today.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected facility, while a total of 654 patients being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

The INMO is calling for political intervention to tackle the trolley crisis.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid is concerned over the impact Covid is having on the health service.

“We have 4,300 staff out in the HSE directly with Covid.

“On top of that we have almost 1,000 people out in nursing homes.

“We are seeing an increasing crippling effect of losing staff at a time of increasing pressure in the hospitals.”

